The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has suspended Express FC Head Coach Wasswa Bbosa for three competition matches and fined him Shs 2 million for his unsporting comments.

“Wasswa Bbosa, the Head Coach of Express FC has been suspended for three competition matches and fined UGX2M,” reads part of the FUFA statement.

He made the unsporting comments in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League match between Express and Arua Hill SC played at the Betway Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

“The fine of Sh2M must be paid within 15 days from receipt of the decision released today. He is required to produce proof of payment of the same to the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee by 5th November 2021,” FUFA said.

It is alleged that Bbosa accused his CEO Isaac Mwesigwa of bribing match officials for Express to lose 2-0 to Arua Hill SC.

Bbosa will miss the games against UPDF FC on October 23, BUL on October 26 and Vipers on October 30. He will return on November 2 against Police (Lugogo) on November 2.

This is the second time Bbosa has been punished this year at Express. He was fined Shs2m for comments made after the game against Vipers in February.