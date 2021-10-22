City tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia has revealed that keeping money in the bank is good but instead advised that investment in areas like real estate could be better ways of wealth growth.

“Real estate is one of the safest businesses one can ever have even if there is a biting inflation. over years, your building or land will remain and grow. Plan right for your projects even if its agriculture, keeping money in the bank is not a good idea. Invest your money but plan it right” Sudhir told the audience that attended Uganda Revenue Authority Bomba business.

The City tycoon was one of the selected keynote speakers at the Uganda Revenue Authority’s third edition of the ‘e-bomba ya business summit.

Mr Ruparelia presented a topic, ‘Real Estate as a business’ at the summit scheduled for Friday, October 22.

Mr Ruparelia is the founder of Ruparelia Group, one of Uganda’s largest conglomerates. The company owns a commercial bank, a string of hotels and country clubs and more than 200 commercial properties.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) on October 15 started the third edition of the e-bomba ya business summits.

The month-long virtual engagements seek to equip business owners with financial growth skills and knowledge to foster business sustenance and voluntary compliance.

The first episode of the summits focused on survival through the pandemic with deep conversations on business financing and alternative skills adoption by sectors grossly affected by the #Covid-19.

The discussants were Private Sector Foundation Uganda’s Ruth Biyinzika, the Managing Director Centenary Bank Fabian Kasi and Pricewaterhousecoopers Crystal Kabajwara moderated by NBS Television’s Mildred Tuhaise.

URA started the e-bomba ya business summits in 2019 as one of the poster activities of the Taxpayers Appreciation Month to equip business owners with necessary skills for financial growth.

The first Bomba Ya Business summits attended by hundreds of business people were held at Kololo independence grounds but due to the pandemic, the summits have since gone virtual.