The Minister of State in charge of Trade and Industry David Bahati has urged consumers to look out for quality and standard products.

Bahati who is also the Member of Parliament for Ndorwa West in Kabale district said this while speaking as the guest of honour at the official launch of a campaign named, “True Strength Comes from Within” which is spearheaded by Roofings Group who officially launched its long-awaited revolutionary Roofings TMX 500 C reinforcement metal rebars.

Minister Bahati underscored the need for customers to be on the lookout for quality products which Roofings Group has constantly provided on the market.

The Minister also hailed Roofings Group, a steel manufacturing giant for being a leader on innovation and quality as he unveiled the latest addition to the group’s product catalogue.

Roofings Group, is renown market leader in the steel and plastics construction materials industry, and once again has stamped its authority on the steel industry by officially launching its ROOFINGS TMX 500 C rebar, locally known as “omutayimbwa”, which comes with CUT and BEND services, the first of its kind in the Ugandan market.

“Roofings is known for its authority on innovative and high-quality products on the market and it therefore comes as no surprise that the company is at it again. TMX steel is a high-quality version of TMT steel bar with excellent characteristics, such as weldability, durability, thermal stability, ductility and tensile strength,” Bahati said.

As Roofings Group marks 27 years of uninterrupted excellent service, the steel giant has launched the new rebar and the “True Strength from Within” campaign where it engaged in a four hour long event with its stakeholders, partners and media.

Speaking at the event early this week, the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sheikh Arif explained the strength of the rebar that comes from within the core physical and chemical composition of the actual rebar making it more superior than ordinary bars currently on the market.

The Roofings Group Executive Director, Ms Nashila Lalani explained the relevance of the the campaign slogan, “True Strength Comes from Within” as something that relates with the rebar, the Roofings team and the rest of stakeholders and partners and she also noted that the launch sets the ball rolling for the rest of the campaign activities.

The event was also used to announce the new Roofings Group CEO, Sheik Arif who was officially unveiled to the public by the group’s Chairman and Founder, Dr. Sikander Lalani.

Dr Lalani thanked the new CEO for his distinguished service for over 26 years and also congratulated him on the new role.

Also present at the function was the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) Deputy Director Ms Patricia Bageine, who hailed the company for its quality and standard products that have set a benchmark in the construction industry.

Ms Bageine stressed the need for customers to look out for quality products with quality marks to avoid being disappointed.

The event was attended by stakeholders within the recognized construction industry, drawn from within around the country and beyond.