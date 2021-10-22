Standard Chartered Bank Uganda has launched “Earn More with SC Mobile” campaign where clients will get cash rewards for opening an account with them.

The two month ‘cash-back’ promotion will see individual banking customers who open new accounts win up to Shs 200 million over the campaign period.

According to the campaign, the first 200 clients who will transfer their salaries to Standard Chartered Bank before 30th November 2021 will be rewarded with up to Shs 500,000.

The first 2,000 clients who open a Digital Life Account, fund it with a minimum of Shs 100,000 and maintain their balances for at least two weeks will win up to Sh 50,000 cashback. This offer is also valid before 30th November 2021.

The Head Consumer, Private and Business Banking, Moses Rutahigwa while speaking about the campaign Moses Rutahigwa, the Head Consumer Private and Business said: “There’s never been a better or more convenient time to join the Standard Chartered Bank family. We are rewarding clients who open a Digital Life Account or transfer salaries to us over and above the several benefits they access with this account. Our digital banking proposition and solutions are world class and we are committed to continue making investments that make day-to-day banking easier, affordable, stress-free, secure, reliable and accessible to all Ugandans.”

He said: Take the initiative today to open an account with us and benefit from banking with an international bank with state-of-the art capabilities, reliable systems, a strong heritage and global footprint that enables us serve you locally and globally.

For anyone to access this cash-back offer, they need to download the Standard Chartered Mobile App from the Google Play store or App Store and enjoy real-time paperless account opening in just 15 minutes. All they need is a National ID for Ugandans, Passport for foreigners, a selfie and signature.

Upon completion of the account opening process, you will access over 70 self-servicing options including; Account Management, transfers, Card Management and the most unbelievable benefits; No monthly fees, No minimum balance, No ATM Fees, Free utility bill payments and Free Standard Chartered to Standard Chartered Account transfers.

The Head Personal Banking Sales, Standard Chartered Bank, Uganda Vicky Nakidde said; “We are very excited to run this cash back promotion that rewards our new clients as we welcome them to the Standard Chartered family. Our brand promise remains to be “Here for good” so we commit to continue listening to our clients, provide affordable banking products and solutions that suit your lifestyles and needs.”

“I encourage everyone to open this Digital Life Account or transfer their salary to us and win the cash back reward. As a ‘Digital First Bank’ we are increasing our digital footprint, so we currently service our clients mainly through channels like; our ATMs/CDMs, the SC Mobile App, Online Banking, USSD code *266#, our Digital Banking outlets located at Shell Ntinda and Shell Kaazi. Our Straight2Bank platform for corporates, Agent Banking and recently, the Kiosk Banking. These investments continue to make banking easier, faster, cost effective and safer for you.” She said.