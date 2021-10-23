Legendary Ugandan artist Moses Ssali aka Bebe Cool has released his new song titled ‘Gyenvudde’.

In the song, the singer encouraged the public, and especially artists, to celebrate and appreciate where they have come from and move forward with confidence knowing they can overcome any challenge.

The ‘Nkuliyo’ hit maker also appreciated Bell Lager for its consistent support for local artists, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and also highlighted the brand’s role in his journey as an artist.

Stories Continues after ad

He made the remarks during a surprise performance on the NTV Mix Show, which is sponsored by Bell Lager. The brand also recently unveiled a refreshed look under the theme ‘Fresh Vybez’.

The Friday night show has become a staple of Ugandan entertainment, giving local artists a platform through which to showcase their talents and connect with their fans since the pandemic-induced lockdown that has seen concerts, bars and night clubs shut down for almost 2 years.

Bebe appreciated all artists that have demonstrated resilience during the pandemic and released new music like Azawi, Ykee Benda, Crystal Panda, his son – Allan, Mudra and many more.