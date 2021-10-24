City businessman and rally driver, Rajiv Ruparelia has won the Kabalega Rally that was held yesterday,Hoima district

The event was the fifth round of the National Rally Championship (NRC).

Cruising in a VW Polo, Rajiv crossed finish line in one hour, 45 minutes and 41 seconds to claim the one-day rally.

Duncan Mubiru of (Kikankane fame) finished second after he crossed finish line in one hour, 45 minutes, 46 seconds.

Ronald Ssebuguzi and Omar Mayanja finished third and fourth respectively.