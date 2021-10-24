President Yoweri Museveni has spoken out on the explosion that killed one person dead and five others injured reaffirming his earlier commitment that perpetrators of the incident will be apprehended.

“I have been briefed on the bomb incident in Kwata zone, Komamboga. The Information I have is that 3 people came and left a package in kaveera which later on exploded, killing 1 person and injuring 5 others. It seems to be a terrorist act but we shall get the perpetrators”.