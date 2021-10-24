President Yoweri Museveni has spoken out on the explosion that killed one person dead and five others injured reaffirming his earlier commitment that perpetrators of the incident will be apprehended.
“I have been briefed on the bomb incident in Kwata zone, Komamboga. The Information I have is that 3 people came and left a package in kaveera which later on exploded, killing 1 person and injuring 5 others. It seems to be a terrorist act but we shall get the perpetrators”.
The explosion occurred a few minutes past 9pm on Saturday night. Police in their statement released last night also indicated one person as having perished from the scene.
The explosion happened at Digida Bar and a pork eatery restaurant.
The president further revealed that police specialists are on the ground investigating the whole incident saying the public should remain calm.
“They will give us more information later. They will also give guidelines on vigilance by the Public dealing with these possible terrorists.The public should not fear, we shall defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality committed by the pigs who don’t respect life”.