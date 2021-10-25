The Uganda Electoral Commission (EC) has appointed Mr Leonard Mulekwah as the Secretary of the commission for a period of five years.

Mulekwah has been serving in the acting capacity of the same position since July 2020. He replaces Sam Rwakoojo who was relieved of his duties.

His permanent appointment was confirmed in a letter dated 21st October, 2021.

“I am pleased to inform you that during the 73rd Commission Meeting held on Tuesday 12th October, 2021, under Min.CM259/2021 the Commission approved that you be appointed to the post of Secretary to the Electoral Commission,” reads the appointment letter by EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama.

“The appointment is subject to the constitution of the Republic of Uganda, the Electoral Commission Act, Public Service Standing Orders, the Electoral Commission Human Resource Manual and Administrative instructions issued from time to time.”

“The appointment will be for a contract period of five (5) years, renewable once,” the appointment letter reads.

Mulekwah has been entitled to a salary of Shs 25 million per month, housing allowance of Shs 2.7 million per month, Annual gratuity, Chauffeur driven vehicle, and guards (body and home).