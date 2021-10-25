The Electoral Commission (EC) has said the updating of National Voters register ahead of local government by-elections will conclude tomorrow Tuesday the 26th of October, 2021 at 6 pm.

The update exercise commenced on Friday 22nd of October and the purpose is to enable all new eligible applicants to register as voters.

Also, it helps transfer of voters who wish to transfer to new voting locations and enable them to confirm that their photographs match their particulars.

The display of the National Voters’ Register will be conducted from 8th to 17th November 2021, at all polling stations in the affected Local Government electoral areas.

The categories of vacancies to be filled during these by-elections include; the District Chairperson for Kayunga; Chairpersons at Sub County level, as well as Councillors at the District and Sub County, including Councillors representing Special Interest Groups(SIGs).

The nomination of candidates will be conducted on Friday 29th and Saturday 30th November 2021 at the respective district headquarters. Candidates’ campaign meetings will be conducted for a period of thirteen (13) days, that is, from Thursday 2nd to 14th December 2021.

The Special Interests Groups elections will be held on 16th December 2021 while the Kayunga District LC V by-election will be held on the 17th December 2021.