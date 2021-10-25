President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is this Thursday expected to update Ugandans about Covid-19 and other related issues in the country. The address was confirmed by the President’s Senior Press Secretary Nabusayi Lindah Wamboka.

“President Yoweri Museveni will provide an update to the nation on the #Covid-19 situation and any other related issues on Thursday October 28, 2021.The address will be broadcast live at 8 pm on all Television and Radio stations,” she said.

The announcement comes barely two days after the Komamboga bomb blast which claimed two people. Commenting about the explosion, Museveni said: “I have been briefed on the bomb incident in Kwata zone, Komamboga. The Information I have is that three people came and left a package in kaveera which later on exploded, killing one person and injuring five others. It seems to be a terrorist act but we shall get the perpetrators”.

Stories Continues after ad

According to police, the pork joint and bar was operating past curfew time that is in place to curb the spread of #Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier the Minister for Internal Affairs Gen. Kahinda Otafiire directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martin Okoth Ochola to arrest police officers in charge of ensuring security in Kawempe division and Komamboga in particular.

The president is expected to extend curfew time, issue fresh orders pertaining enforcing of #Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to Reuters, the Islamic state (IS) claimed it had masterminded the attack that left one dead and three others injured as some of its members detonated an explosive device in a bar where ‘members and spies of the Crusader Ugandan government were gathering’ in Kampala. Police have however disregarded all claims.

“At this stage, there is no evidence to prove or deny the claims but said investigations will inform them of the group behind the attack.” the Director Police Counter Terrorism AIGP Abas Byakagaba said.