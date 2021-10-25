The ailing Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya and Makindye West Legislator Allan Ssewanyana have been denied bail.

The two were earlier this month re-arrested moments after being released from Kigo government Prison. They appeared before Masaka Chief Magistrate Charles Yeitesi and slapped with new charges of murder allegedly committed at Kissekka village in Lwengo district.

Through their lawyers led by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and Kampala Woman MP Shamim Malende, the two applied for bail on grounds that they needed to seek medical treatment after they were allegedly tortured by their captors.

In his ruling, Masaka High Court Judge Lawrence Tweyanze declined their bail application on grounds that there is a likelihood of them interfering with the incomplete investigations and also, probably abscond once released on bail. He ruled that the MPs’ sicknesses can be treated at their respective detention facilities.

Speaking after the court session, the Lord Mayor said they are set to appeal against the high court ruling. “I expected Tweyanze to express his discretion but he acted the opposite. Our clients were tortured and there was no evidence to show that they were not. Ssegirinya is rotting away and we shall not look on as all these are happening. We are going to work on the necessary paperwork and appeal against his ruling,” he said.

Last month, Masaka High Court Judge Nakintu Victoria released Ssegirinya and his counterpart Ssewanyana on Shs 20 million cash bail each and bonded each of their sureties with Shs 100 million non-cash.

They are accused of terrorism contrary to section 7 (1) and (2) (d) and (d) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count one, aiding and abetting terrorism contrary to section 8 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count two, murder contrary to sections 188 and 189 of the Penal code Act in Counts three, four, five and attempted murder contrary to section 204 (a) of the Penal code Act.