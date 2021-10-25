President Yoweri Museveni has said that there are clues that are clear and plenty after this evening blast on a Swifty Bus in Mpigi district. The bus was enroute to Western Uganda and among the victim injured on the bus is Mr. Andrian Kwetegyereza, acting greater Bushenyi Regional Police Commander. Museveni also said security is investigating whether it is true that one person was blown by the explosion.

“The remaining 37 other passengers were safe plus the driver. The Police are investigating whether the person blown up was the one carrying the bomb or not. However Preliminary reports say that the blast was from the seat and it killed only that person and injured the one who was sitting behind. The hunt continues, the clues are CLEAR and PLENTY” President tweeted.

Police has confirmed Monday evening blast on a Swift bus company that has killed one person and several others injured in an explosion in Mpigi District.

Police has dispatched a team of bomb experts to Lungala, along the Kampala-Masaka highway explosion occurred on UAU 989T, at around 5.30 pm.

“Explosive on Mbarara Bus team of bomb experts has been dispatched to Lungala, along the Kampala-Masaka highway, after a deadly explosion occurred on a bus belonging to Swift Safaris Bus registration number UAU 989T, at around 5pm . It was was traveling from Kampala to Bushenyi”. it further reads “The scene has been cordoned off pending a thorough assessment and investigation by the bomb experts. We shall periodically give updates surrounding the incident”.