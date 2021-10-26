Airtel Uganda, Uganda’s largest 4G network has partnered with Ankole Coffee Producers Cooperative Union (ACPCU) to provide the convenient Airtel Money payments platform services to ACPCU enhance payments of member farmer’s in a simple and secure way across the Ankole region.

This partnership will simplify and improve farmer’s payments for all participating cooperatives, and all members of the Coffee value chain like input providers and traders in the Ankole region. This will greater enhance financial inclusion in the region and economic empowerment and growth.

Andrew Rugamba – Ag Director Airtel Money, in his remarks during the launch ceremony on 25th October, 2021 said that, the partnership is meant to create a robust mobile money ecosystem, which will help in the provision of efficient and sustainable services and this will position Airtel as a key player in the Agri business value chain through the access and use the Airtel money.

“We will be building on the strides made by Airtel to develop digital products, and deepen coverage toward increasing access to mobile and financial services in Uganda as a key player in the Agri-business value chain,” he explained.

In the ACPCU areas of operation, Airtel will continue to support registration of farmers, merchants schools and hospitals for Airtel Money services, and continue to train users on how to use the services.

This will increase the penetration of Airtel money services, and growth in consumption of mobile financial services,” Rugamba added.

The chairperson Ankole Coffee Producers Cooperative Union (ACPCU), Lay Canoon Sam Mugabi, appreciated Airtel Uganda for rolling out this partnership in Ankole region. He further hightlighted that over 21 primary cooperatives which house close to 14,000 farmers will benefit from this partnership.

“We are delighted to partner with Airtel Uganda as an enabler of farmer’s businesses in the new digital era, this partnership will cut across other Airtel services like internet” he said adding that, “Our membership has finally found a lasting solution to managing their financial transactions as they do business in the region and beyond. I therefore wish to encourage all ACPCU members to embrace this new service and acclimatize themselves with it so as to cope with the times, enhance security of their money, have a trail of the movement of their money as transactions are traceable as well as convenient,” Mugabi concluded.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics 2021 Uganda National Household Survey Report, at least 51 percent of the Ugandan population uses Mobile money services; a key statistic that highlights the significance of the use of money on the phone in creating new opportunities for micro and small enterprises (MSEs).

To bolster access to Airtel Money services, Airtel has increased its Airtel Money branch footprint in the region that will enable the community to conduct financial services in real-time. This is in addition to the over 2,100 4G enabled masts that Airtel Uganda has in all parts of the country.