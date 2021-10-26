Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces President Yoweri Museveni has appointed former Special Forces Commander Maj Gen Don Nabasa as the new commander of Military Police.

He replaces Brig Keith Katungi. Brig Katungi will also replace Nabasa as the Ugandan contingent commander in Somalia under AMISOM.

Don Nabasa joined the UPDF in 1998. In 1999, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant, following the completion of an Officer Cadet Course at UPDF School of Infantry, then located in Jinja, in Uganda’s Eastern Region.

Over the years, Don Nabasa has attended many military courses. He has commanded various units in the UPDF, starting with an Infantry Platoon in 1999, then a tank platoon in 2000, then serving as a brigade operations officer from 2004 until 2005.

He commanded a tank squadron between 2000 and 2007, then as the commanding officer of a battalion from 2008 until 2012 and as commander of a Group, from 2012 until 2016. From 2016 until his assignment to his current position, he served as the Deputy Commander of the Special Forces Command, an elite force within the UPDF.

He was replaced by Maj Gen James Birungi as the SFC commander. In February 2019 he was promoted from the rank of Brigadier to that of Major General, as a part of a promotions exercise involving over 2,000 men and women of the UPDF.

Maj Gen Don Nabasa was later sent for a one- year training course at the National Defence College in China. After completing the training in August 2020, he was sent to Somalia to succeed Brig. Richard Otto as the Contingent Commander of AMISOM.