Makerere University has strengthened security measures in and around the campus amid unprecedented bombings in the country.

The enforcement of the security measures comes shortly after two bomb explosions in Komamboga and Mpigi along Kampala- Masaka claiming four lives.

The University management in reaction to the terror scare has today issued new tough guidelines to mitigate the risk of being a possible next target some of which include a mandatory thorough inspection upon entry to the university.

The University Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe released a memo affirming the closure of other auxiliary gates; the Eastern and Western gates.

“Please note that for security reasons, the Eastern and Western gates will be closed till further notice,” the VC csaid.

“Due to the recent acts of terrorism in Kampala, security at Makerere University has been reinforced. This will include inspection of vehicles entering Makerere. This is to request all members of the Makerere University Community to cooperate with the security personnel. Please be vigilant and report any suspicious persons or movements to the security personnel. Security begins with me and you,” Prof. Nawangwe said.

Makerere University community is one of the most populated amongst higher education institutions thus a potential target for the terror attacks that prey on large numbers. The number of people at Makerere hill has spiked in recent days as reopening edges in, prompting the administration to act before any tragedy.