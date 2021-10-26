President Yoweri Museveni has revealed that the person who died in the Ishaka bound bus was a terrorist by the names of Muzafala, but instead called himself Isaac Matovu.

Muzafala was travelling in the bus going to Western Uganda. Among the victims injured on the bus is Andrian Kwetegyereza, acting Greater Bushenyi Regional Police Commander.

Museveni said Muzafala was part of the Pader group that had been sent by ADF to blow up the mourners during the funeral of late Maj. Gen Lokech’s funeral. One of them, by the name of Katumba Abdu, was arrested in a Pader Hotel with his bomb-making equipment. He has been brought to court.

“His collaborator, by the names of Nsubuga Hamid fled from Pader to Kampala, where he was killed by the CMI operatives while resisting arrest,” he said.

“The killing of Nsubuga, the arrest of Katumba, plus the killing of Lubwama Hussein others that were involved in the attack of Katumba and the arrest of Walusimbi Kamada, and five others that were also involved in the attack of Katumba has enabled Police and CMI, to arrest a large number of suspected operatives of ADF. Arresting or killing these suspected criminals led to the hunt for Muzafala and others who are still on the run in Uganda and outside,” Museveni said.

He said What is not yet clear, is whether Muzafala blew himself up accidentally while carrying the bomb on his lap or he did so deliberately. However, he was being followed by CMI squads. We shall get all of them. The breakthrough followed the attack on Katumba. That is when full accountability for the ADF criminals irreversibly started and their impunity ended in the phase of urban terrorism.

“The defeat of their rural terrorism was in 2007 in the Semliki National Park. The present shallow effort is easy to defeat. Just some vigilance by the people e.g. checks at the hotels, churches, mosques or buses, etc., will immunize these gathering points against these bombs.” he said

He said the Police will put out guide lines. We are following all the other shallow schemes that will be similarly defeated. The injuring of some Ugandans in the bus is much regretted.