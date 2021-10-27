Absa Bank Uganda has announced four new appointments to the Bank’s Board of Directors. The new appointees are Non-Executive Directors Alex Rugamba, Sophie Nkuutu, and Phillip Aliker as well as Executive Director David Wandera, who collectively bring together over 85 years of experience in the transport and energy, accounting, international trade law and financial services sectors, respectively.

Speaking to the appointments, Ms. Nadine Byarugaba, Board Chairperson, Absa Bank Uganda Limited said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for businesses to adapt their strategies to the realities of the times. Coming with a wealth of experience from across various sectors, the new Board Members collectively bring unique expertise to enhance the efficiency of the Board in steering the bank’s strategy and driving execution.”

Alex Rugamba is an infrastructure professional with over 30 years of diverse experience in the transport and energy sectors, including 20 years at the African Development Bank (AfDB). He holds a masters degree in Highway Engineering from the University of Birmingham, UK and an undergraduate degree in Civil Engineering from Makerere University.

Sophie Nkuutu is a seasoned accountant, consultant and Project Manager who has spearheaded significant IT projects such as the implementation of core banking, accounting, payroll and practice management systems, as well as large-scale transformation projects in sectors including banking, telecommunications, insurance and professional services. A Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA), she holds a first-class degree in Business Studies from London Metropolitan University.

Phillip Aliker is an Advocate of the High Court of Uganda, a barrister in England and Wales and a Licensed Foreign Legal Consultant in New York. He is a Chartered Arbitrator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and an Accredited Mediator specialising in international commercial disputes. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Vanderbilt University), an LLB (University of Leeds) and a Diploma in International and Comparative Arbitration (University of London).

David Wandera is currently the Head of Financial Markets and a member of the Country Management Committee at Absa Bank Uganda Limited. With an experience spanning over 20 years in the financial services sector, David has held senior positions at Stanbic Bank Uganda, Citibank Uganda, East African Development Bank and Bank of Uganda. A Fellow of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) UK, he holds a Master of Science degree in International Finance from the University of Leeds, UK, a Post Graduate Certificate (Project Planning, Appraisal, Financing) from Bradford University, UK and a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degree from Makerere University, Uganda.

The four new Board Members join existing Board Members who include George Opiyo Wasonga (Non-Executive Director), Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe (Non-Executive Director), Ina De Vry (Non-Executive Director), Mumba Kenneth Kalifungwa (Executive Director), Michael Segwaya (Executive Director), Edward Ocen (Company Secretary) and Nadine Margaret Byarugaba as Board Chairperson.

Byarugaba added, “We are excited to have the new team on board and are confident that as a whole, the highly competent Board will continue to deliver value for our customers, first and foremost, and for our stakeholders.”