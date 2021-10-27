Vivo Energy has held its annual Safety Day across the whole company, reinforcing the importance of Health, Safety, Security, Environment and Quality (HSSEQ).

Safety Day is an opportunity for all employees and contractors at Vivo Energy to refocus on the importance of HSSEQ.

This year’s event, dubbed ‘Competent plus Prepared equals Safer’, invited colleagues to record examples of visible safety leadership they had experienced across the business. Over 1,200 entries were submitted, across a range of categories including the environment, health, product quality, reputation, safety and security.

The leading examples of safety improvement in each of these categories have been showcased and shared across to Group, to encourage replication of this best practice.

Commenting on Safety Day, Grant Bairstow, Head of HSSEQ for the Vivo Energy Group said: “Safety is integral to our business and Vivo Energy’s long-term success in Africa. I am delighted to report we have continued to perform well against all of our key HSSEQ indicators this year.”

In addition to employees sharing examples of visible safety leadership, each market has developed a programme of activities to remind their employees to focus on HSSEQ, culminating in physical and virtual events this week.

Allan Kibaya, the HSSEQ Manager at Vivo Energy Uganda added: “Our ultimate ambition is to achieve a world-class safety culture, where HSSEQ is fully integrated into the ways of working for all parties at Vivo Energy. Whilst safety is embedded across the company, our annual Safety Day provides a moment for all our teams to ensure we are doing everything we can to achieve our aim of ‘Goal Zero’ – no harm to people and minimising our impact on the environment.”

Vivo Energy continues to work hard to achieve its HSSEQ goals in order to make continued progress towards its vision of becoming Africa’s most respected energy business.