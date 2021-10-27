The Government of Hungary in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) has provided a mobile, rapidly deployable container structure, fully equipped with the appropriate medical equipment to support rapid and effective clinical management of severe and critically ill patients with highly infectious diseases in Uganda.

Within the framework of a development project worth over 140 000 euros, Hungary provided a rapidly deployable mobile unit, which contains electrocardiogram (ECG) machines, spirometers, blood glucose meters, air filters, thermometers, hospital beds, an office desk, chairs, storage cabinets, air conditioners, six “Contimed” (CN20) foldable containers and blood pressure machines. The current deployment aims to provide emergency care for critical patients with COVID-19 and other potentially infectious diseases in the country.

“Uganda, like other countries around the world, is facing an unprecedented crisis that has taken a toll on people’s health and livelihood. This equipment that we have received today will boost our efforts to provide timely and effective care to patients who are in critical condition,”- Honourable Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Minister of Health of Uganda.

The Hungarian ambassador accredited to Uganda, His Excellency Mr. Zsolt Mészáros affirmed the Government of Hungary’s commitment to supporting Uganda in the fight against infectious diseases.

“The use of mobile rapid deployment units has proven to be a very practical solution when public health events that require the urgent deployment of resources occur.” He further said that after installation, experts will train local staff in the use of the mobile unit.

The WHO representative in Uganda, Dr. Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, said, “these mobile rapid deployment units will provide space for immediate critical care of patients with highly infectious diseases such as Cholera, Ebola and COVID-19 under strict control measures and can be deployed to any part of the country at short notice when required.”

Dr. Yonas explained that because of the portability of the containers, the mobile units can be deployed away from the main health facilities, so as not to interfere with the provision of existing essential services. The units can also provide additional space when existing bed space is over-saturated, serve as field laboratories or temperature-controlled storage units for essential medicines and vaccines.

Between May and July 2021, the country experienced a sharp increase in the number of cases, reaching the peak of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Soroti region continues to experience an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and doubles as a hotspot for the transmission of the disease.

Therefore, Soroti Regional Referral Hospital will be the first beneficiaries of this highly effective infrastructure. When the targets in Soroti are reached, the facility will either be moved to another hotspot or stored for future use.

“We must always be on guard and take effective measures to avoid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases,” concluded Dr. Yonas.