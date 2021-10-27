Uganda 7s Head Coach Tolbert Onyango has named his 12-man squad for the Safari 7s Tournament scheduled for 30th and 31st October 2021 at Nyayo Stadium.

Ian Munyani will captain assisted by Aaron Ofoywroth as Vice Captain.

Uganda last took part in the Safari 7s in 2019 where they finished 10th of 16 teams.

Stories Continues after ad

”We’ve selected a young squad to enable us build capacity. This tournament will give us a good test of high intensity international rugby. It will be a notch higher than our tournaments here and what a better way to put our players skills to the test. First test is to go through the pool games and into the main cup knockout games,” Coach Tolbert Onyango.

World 7s Series core side Spain, 2018 winners Samurai, South Africa All-stars Academy, Germany, Uganda, Red Wailers, and Nigeria’s Stallion sevens are all set to feature in tournament.

Kenya will be represented by Kenya Morans- the defending Champions, Shujaa, Kenya Under 20 and 2019 National 7s Circuit Champions KCB.

Confirmed sides

Men: Spain, Germany, South Africa All Stars 7s Academy, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Samurai, Red Wailers, Stallion Sevens Nigeria, KCB, Kenya U20, Kenya Shujaa and Kenya Morans

Women: Zimbabwe, South Africa Select, Kenya Lionesses I, Kenya Lionesses II

Uganda A squad: Byron Oketayot, Ivan Otema, Kelvin Balagadde, Levis Ocen, Ian Munyani, Adrian Kasito,Aaron Ofoywroth, Karim Arinaitwe, Innocent Gwokto, Timothy Kisiga, Nobert Okeny, Denis Etwau