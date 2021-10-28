Uganda will play in Angola for the first window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 African Qualifiers.

The three-day tournament will take place in the Angolan city of Benguela from November 26-28 with eight teams from Groups A and C vying for six places in the decisive Second Round of the African Qualifiers.

The Silverbacks of Uganda are in Group A alongside Cape Verde, Mali and Nigeria. Groups B and D will open their African Qualifiers campaign in February 2022.

The qualifiers will tip off on Friday, November 26 with Cape Verde taking on Nigeria; Mali will go up against Uganda; Cote d’Ivoire will face Angola and Guinea will play Central African Republic.

Angola hosted two qualifying windows of the World Cup 2019 African Qualifiers in the capital Luanda in November 2017 and December 2018.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 African Qualifiers will be played over the course of 15 months (November 2021, February 2022, July 2022, August 2022 and February 2023) to define the continent’s five representatives in Indonesia, Japan and Philippines.

The host countries for the remaining African Qualifiers windows will be announced at a later date.

For the first time in its history, the FIBA Basketball World Cup will be played across multiple countries.