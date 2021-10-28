The Electoral Commission has approved the programme for conducting by-elections for Local Government Councils, including Special Interest Groups (SIGs) in electoral areas across the country, where vacancies exist.

The categories to be filled during these by-elections include the following: District Chairperson (Kayunga District), District Women Councilors (DWC), District Directly Elected Councilors (DDEC), Municipality Directly Elected Councilors (MDEC), Municipality Women Councilors (MWC), Sub-county Chairpersons (SCCP), Sub-county Directly Elected Councilors (SCDEC) and Sub-County Women Councilors (SCWEC).

The Special Interest Groups (SIGs) Councilors include: People with Disabilities (PWDs), Older Persons, Workers and Youth.

The by-election programme commenced with an update of the National Voters’ Register from 22nd to 26th October 2021 at the parish/ward level in each of the affected electoral areas.

Recruitment of officials to conduct Display of the Voters’ Register will be done 29th -and 30th October 2021.

Training of Display Officers, VLS Officials, Supervisors and issuance of appointment letters slated for 3rd to 4th November 2021.

The display of the National Voters’ Register will be conducted from 8th to 17th November 2021, at all polling stations in the affected Local Government electoral areas.

Display of Parish Tribunal Recommendations for deletion from or inclusion on the Register at the Parish/Ward Headquarters 18th to 23rd November 2021.

The nomination of candidates will be conducted on Friday 29th and Saturday 30th November 2021 at the respective district headquarters.

Period for inspection of candidates’ nomination papers and lodging of complaints from 1st to 6th December 2021.

Recruitment of polling day officials (includes written interview) on 2nd and 3rd December 2021. The Production and issuance of accreditation tags to Political Parties and Organizations and accredited observers on 2nd and 3rd December 2021 as well.

Candidates’ campaign meetings will be conducted for a period of thirteen (13) days, that is, from Thursday 2nd to 14th December 2021.

Display of names of polling day officials for inspection at Office of the District Returning Officer and Sub-county Headquarters 6th – 13th December 2021. Training of Polling day officials, Tally Clerks, Candidates’ agents and issuance of appointment letters 9th -10th December 2021.

Polling and tallying of results for elections of Councillors representing Special Interest Groups (SIGs) shall take place on Wednesday 15th December 2021.

Meanwhile polling for the District Chairperson, Kayunga, and other Local Government Councils shall take place on Thursday 16th December 2021, at all polling stations in the affected electoral areas.

Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission called upon all stakeholders in the affected electoral areas to participate in the above activities in accordance with the guidelines for the by-elections.