Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojevic has named a 23 man team for the Northern regional tour slated to be held on Thursday 4th November 2021.

The 23 man squad has locally based players in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League with three goalkeepers, seven defenders, eight midfielders and five forwards.

The tour is part of Uganda Cranes preparations for the final two games in group E of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at home against Kenya on 11th November and away to Mali on 14th November 2021.

Stories Continues after ad

Last month, the Uganda Cranes played the Eastern region select team at the Mbale Municipal Stadium and won 1-0 courtesy of Joackiam Ojera’s goal.

Uganda Cranes main sponsors Airtel Uganda and partners Nile Special sponsor the regional tours.

Summoned Uganda Cranes team:

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Express), Alionzi Nafian (URA), Jack Komakech (Vipers)

Defenders: Ashraf Mandela (URA), Paul Willa (Vipers), Abdul-Aziz Kayondo (Vipers), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Enock Walusimbi (Express), Najib Fesali (URA), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers)

Midfielders: Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Mahad Kakooza (Express), Bright Anukani (Vipers), Julius Poloto (KCCA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Rogers Mato (KCCA)

Forwards: Sadat Anaku (KCCA), Yunus Sentamu (Vipers), Steven Mukwala (URA), Rwothomio Cromwell (URA), Martin Kizza (Express)