There is chaos at Entebbe International Airport as incoming passengers have been stranded for several hours due to the delay in receiving their Covid-19 test results.

Government made it mandatory to test everyone for Covid-19 entering the country through Entebbe International Airport, even for those who were fully vaccinated.

However the test results are taking close to 24 hours to be released to the travelers creating a bigger crowd of people at the airport raising concern.

Some passengers took to social media to share their frustration while at the airport while others asked authorities to look into the matter as airport management struggles for space to cater for a crowd beyond the airport’s capacity.

“Don’t come to Uganda by airport! People waiting all night to receive their Covid test results at the airport,” a one Philippe Breul posted on his page.

Health Ministry Spokesperson, Ainebyoona Emmanuel said that they are working around to address the delays in the testing process at the Entebbe International Airport.

“We are working around the clock to address the delays in the testing processes at the Entebbe International Airport. The mandatory COVID-19 testing for all in-coming travelers started today morning. We welcome all the feedback and challenges are being fixed,” he said.