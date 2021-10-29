Uganda’s First Female Member of Parliament Florence Alice Lubega has passed on. Her death was confirmed by Chief Whip Thomas Tayebwa.

“Rest in Peace Uganda’s First Female Member of Parliament Hon Florence Alice Lubega. Born on 5 November 1917 – Died 28 October 2021, she joined parliament in 1962. You opened the gates for female legislators not only in Uganda but across the continent,” Tayebwa said.

She was one of the first female legislators of Uganda, being a member of the Legislative Council (LEGCO). She was also a member of the first Ugandan Parliament, and Deputy Minister for Community Development and Labour.

Stories Continues after ad

Florence Lubega was the daughter of Buganda Premier Samuel Wamala and Erina Nantongo. She went to Gayaza Girls’ School before joining Buloba Teachers’ College. She was the first female to be admitted to Makerere College School before joining Oxford University. Upon completion of her university studies in 1946, she returned to teach English at Makerere University.

Florence Lubega was married to Saulo Lubega, a teacher at Mityana secondary school. Florence Lubega had three brothers; Wamala Steven Ssempasa, who lives in the United Kingdom, Paul Musoke Wamala, a former tourism operator who now lives in Luzira, a Kampala suburb and the late Wamala Herbert Dagirira.