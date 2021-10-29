Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has embarked on enforcing quality standards against uncertified maize grain millers.

The standard’s body has for over a year been sensitizing and building capacity of Maize Millers, Processors and Dealers in different parts of the country to ensure that they adhere to the Maize and Maize Flour Quality Standards by obtaining UNBS Certification (Q-Mark) before placing them on the market.

UNBS urged Maize Millers, Processors and Dealers to adhere to the above requirements of the Standards to ensure safe Maize Grain and Maize Flour on the market.

After expiry of the notice period to the Maize Millers, Processors and Dealers, the Bureau has commenced nationwide enforcements of compliance to the above Standards in the Central and Eastern Regions of Country. This has resulted in a number of Maize Mills being sealed off, including 25 in Luweero District and 24 Maize Mills in Jinja District due to poor hygiene and working conditions contrary to the requirements of the Quality Standards. The owners of these facilities have been asked to take corrective action, including applying for UNBS certification before they can be allowed to resume their operations.

According to the UNBS Executive Director Mr. David Livingstone Ebiru, the enforcements of the Maize Grain and Maize Flour Standards became necessary following reported incidences of high levels of aflatoxins in Maize Grain which was putting the Health and Safety of consumers at risk both on the domestic and exports markets.

The Bureau has so far certified a total of 96 Millers with 113 Maize Products comprising 95 permits for Maize Flour, one for Maize Grit, seven Fortified Maize Flour and 10 for Maize Grain. There are also 208 other Applications at different stages of the certification process. This number is expected to increase further as UNBS intensifies its enforcement operations.