Police are holding 48 suspects implicated in the bomb blasts which claimed lives at Digida Pork joint, Lungala, along the Kampala-Masaka highway and Segalye LC1 village, Semuto Sub County, Nakaseke District.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the suspects were arrested by a joint security force of Police, Uganda People’s defence Forces (UPDF) Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI). He said the group will soon be charged in the courts of law.

“I urge Ugandans to be vigilant, especially when in congested public spaces and report any suspected objects to avoid the repeat of the blasts,” he said.

Enanga confirmed that an abandoned ordinance which children were playing with exploded and hit three of them. The explosion claimed Pius Kiwuwa (11 years), Michael Kiyingi, (14 years), and Shield Odongo, (10 months) lives.

Enanga warned the public of remnants of war that are very explosive and dangerous. He warned children that collect scrap.

Last week, President Yoweri Museveni said the person who died in the Ishaka bound bus along the Kampala-Masaka highway was a terrorist by the names of Muzafala, but instead called himself Isaac Matovu.

Museveni said Muzafala was part of the Pader group that had been sent by ADF to blow up the mourners during the funeral of late Maj. Gen Lokech’s funeral.