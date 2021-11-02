Government has released the road user fees structure for motorists who will access Kampala-Entebbe Express Highway. The road fees structure was released during an engagement held at Kajjansi Toll plaza.

According to the fees structure released by the Ministry of Works and Transport, motorcycles with 400cc will pay Shs 3,000 to access the 49.5 kilometres expressway.

Light vehicles with two axles will pay Shs 5,000, Shs 10,000 for light vehicles with three axles and medium goods vehicles with two or three axles, Shs 15,000 for large goods vehicles and large buses with four and five axles and Shs 18,000 for large goods vehicles with six and more axles.

Minister of Works and Transport General Edward Katumba Wamala said the collected revenue will exclusively be used to finance the operations and maintenance of the Kampala Entebbe expressway.

“There are only three categories of people who will be exempted from paying tolls which are the presidential convoy and emergency vehicles like ambulance and fire brigade vehicles. The rest of the road users will be expected to pay,” he said.

Executive Director of Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) Allen Kagina said the collection of road user fees is expected to start in January 2022.

The road user payments will be made at various toll plazas constructed at Busega, Kajjansi and Mpala.

She said before accessing toll gates, loaded vehicles will go through weigh bridges and wayward users will be subjected to fines and offloading excess cargo before being cleared.

The US$ 476 million Kampala-Entebbe Express Highway is expected to play a pivotal role decongesting Kampala and enhance the trade movement within the central business district. The Highway has two sections starting from Busega on the northern bypass to the existing Kampala- Entebbe road at Mpala, and a 12. 6km section commencing from Kajjansi interchange to Munyonyo.

The highway has three interchanges at Busega, Kajjansi and Abayita Ababiri, connecting to various trading centers, and has 19 overpass bridges and 17 underpasses for local people to access their properties along and around the road. It will be accessed after paying fees that will soon be revealed to the public.