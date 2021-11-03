Carrefour has launched its shopping extravaganza dubbed Carrefour Friday. Following its yearly success, Carrefour has extended the duration of this years’ campaign from one month to five weeks to cater to everyone, from 1st November to 5th December.

Running until 5 December, Carrefour Friday customers will have the opportunity to purchase a range of quality items at discounted prices through exceptional promotions. The promotions will include daily 50% discounts running for five weeks, daily super sales across different brands as well as across numerous categories including groceries, electronics, home appliances, and health and beauty products.

Carrefour Friday savings will be available across all Carrefour stores in Uganda.

Stories Continues after ad

Carrefour is keen on facilitating easy shopping experiences for its customers through exceptional services such as 10 times the difference, price guarantee match, lay-by and convenient payment methods through VISA and MTN MoMoPay.

This campaign underlines Carrefour’s commitment to delivering exceptional value through unrivaled deals. Customers will enjoy guilt free shopping with unbeatable prices and the highest quality for the most sought-after items for the upcoming holiday season.