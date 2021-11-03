The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has handed over the mandate to register and license motor vehicles in Uganda to the Ministry of Works and Transport.

This follows a 2019 government decision, reasoning that URA needs to concentrate on its core mandate of revenue collection.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, URA Commissioner General John Musinguzi Rujoki said the transfer of motor vehicle administration to the Ministry of Works is intended to improve service delivery to the public.

“The licensing function has over the years undergone many improvements starting with the Motor Vehicle Information System (MOVIS) in 1998 system which dealt with the lengthy and manual elements of MV registration,” he said.

“In 2014, there were further process improvements and role expansion of the Headquarter Service Office. The roles included collecting and accounting ONTR for motor vehicle related matters like registration, deregistration, transfers, motor vehicle modifications etc,” he added.

Mr Musinguzi said motor vehicle licensing will improve further through the joint development and implementation of integration capabilities of the various systems, including the interface between motor vehicle records archiving system, e-Tax system, ASYCUDA world, e-platform service desk system, client queue management system and the automated licensing system.

All post registration processes under the Domestic Taxes Department in the tax body will be handed over to the Ministry of works and Transport effective from today 3rd November 2021.

URA in the interim will remain responsible for motor vehicle customs clearance and first time registration (Issue of first time number plates for newly imported motor vehicles).

During this transition URA will continue to offer technical support to the MoWT and jointly continue to update the public on every available information.