Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has partnered with Buganda Kingdom to hold a mass vaccination this weekend with the aim of driving vaccination uptake among the population.

The event will be held at Bulange on Saturday, 6th and Sunday 7th November, 2021 from 9 am to 5 pm.

“Vaccination remains the strongest response to this pandemic and a full return to normal. Vaccination is the safest and most sustainable way to ensure we safeguard both the health and economic wellbeing of our people. I call upon all subjects of His Majesty to embrace vaccination and turn up in big numbers to Bulange on Saturday and Sunday and get vaccinated with ease,” Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga said.

He added that the vaccines are free and safe.The event will provide several mobile vaccination stations in one location and will enable those who need to receive their 1st or 2nd shot to get it with ease. Both Pfizer and Astra Zeneca doses will be available. Coca-Cola will provide refreshments to everyone who will come for vaccination.

“Our priority is to increase accessibility to COVID-19 vaccines making it as safe and convenient as possible for people to get vaccinated. This is the only way to allow for full and safe reopening of the economy. We are honored to be able to work together with the Buganda Kingdom through this initiative to strengthen the public health response to the pandemic,” said Jackie Tahakanizibwa, Corporate Relations Manager, UBL.

Over the past two months, UBL and Coca Cola have supported the scaling up of COVID-19 vaccines extending mobile vaccination sites to bars, markets and public centers within the greater Kampala Metropolitan area. The drive has also focused on public sensitization to drive awareness of the benefits of vaccination as a measure against the prevailing pandemic.

Other partners of the initiative include Vision Group, NBS, Safe Boda, Private Sector Foundation Uganda, Tugende, NICE UG, Red Cross, Majestic Brands, CBS and BBS TV.

“Our target is to vaccinate as many people in Kampala as possible, effectively disseminating the available stock of vaccines to the population. This model has been tried globally and been proven to work. Several vaccination centres will be established within the venue and our Public Health team will deploy sufficient resources to ensure we are able to vaccinate as many people as possible during the day in a smooth and convenient manner,” said Dr. Daniel Okello, Director of Public Health Services, KCCA.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health, total doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered stand at 3.1 million. The government has set a target to get the majority of the population vaccinated to facilitate the safe and full reopening of the economy.

“Vaccination is a proven lifesaving public health intervention. We continue to encourage the public to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccines protect you from getting seriously ill and dying from COVID-19. In addition to vaccination, we appeal to the public to continue to adhere to the SOP’s in place,” Katikkiro added.

The initiative compliments efforts by Uganda Breweries under the Bell Raising the Bar program, a USD 1 million fund established to prepare the hospitality industry for safe reopening by establishing health measures and providing essential training to boost their capacity to reopen their businesses under the respective national guidelines.

“Economic recovery remains hinged on vaccination that will enable easing of restrictions that are currently impacting business recovery,” Jackie Tahakanizibwa, Corporate Relations Manager, Uganda Breweries Limited concluded.