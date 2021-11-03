Uganda, through the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) will host the 16th Corporate Registers Forum conference from the 9th to 11th November 2021.

Due to challenges brought about by #Covid 19 and in adherence to the SOPs from the Ministry of Health, the conference will be virtual in nature with participants attending and following proceedings online.

Under the theme “Ease of Doing Business: The role of Corporate Registries”, the conference will bring together government agencies and their officials responsible for the administration of body corporate registers for example register of companies. The conference will also feature several panel discussions and presentations covering topics such as how blockchain and artificial Intelligence can help registries to support businesses, challenges faced by corporate registries in supporting economic recovery in a post #Covid-19 environment among others.

While addressing the media at the Uganda Media Centre, Mercy Kainobwisho, Registrar General thanked the Government of Uganda for the continued support and commitment in attracting international conferences of this nature because they provide an opportunity to showcase the country’s capabilities to the rest of the world.

“URSB hosts the business, legal documents and company register, Intellectual property register for trademarks, copyrights, patents and industrial designs, Insolvency and Liquidation as well as the Security Interest in Movable Property register. As a Government agency, we will make use of the conference to sufficiently showcase our capacity in managing the stated registries as well as highlight Uganda’s potential to the rest of the world” she said.

The aim of the Corporate Registers Forum is to provide members with the opportunity to review the latest developments in corporate business registers internationally and exchange experiences and information on the present and future operation of corporate business registration systems and securities registries.

The forum first met in Auckland in 2003 and was hosted by the New Zealand Companies Office. The 2003 meeting was an opportunity for corporate registries from thirteen jurisdictions to meet and has since grown to 68 jurisdictions worldwide. The initial name given to this group was the Asia-Pacific Corporate Registries Forum. Uganda is the third African country to host the CRF Conferences after South Africa (2009) and Botswana (2018).