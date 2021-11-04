Standard Chartered has been named Best Consumer Digital Bank in Uganda. The Bank was named by Global Finance following evaluation of entries by a world-class panel of judges.

The selection was based on the strength of their strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, and evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web or mobile site design and functionality.

Speaking about the accolade Mr. Moses Rutahigwa, the Head Consumer, Private and Business Banking at Standard Chartered Bank Uganda said winning the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Uganda for the 4th time in a row is a feat we are very excited about and so grateful for. We are also cognisant that the accolades we’ve won over the years wouldn’t have been possible without several factors, top of which is the adoption of our digital solutions by our clients so we thank them for being part of our 109 years journey in Uganda.

“We are receiving this accolade for the 4th time in a row which is a strong endorsement as it acknowledges the uniqueness, superiority and innovativeness of our digital capabilities which offer our clients exceptional convenience, affordability, security and cutting-edge lifestyle choices.” he said

He said their continued recognition as market leaders in the digital space is as a result of a clear strategic direction to be a Digital First Bank, supported by making the necessary investments, continuous innovation and executing to ensure they deliver top notch digital products and solutions, tailored to meet their clients’ needs.

Chartered Bank has positioned itself to disrupt and transform with digital, reinforce market leadership by growing its affluent client business, improve productivity and leverage its global network by capturing the opportunities inherent in its unique footprint to support the growth of clients.

The bank continues to deliver innovative services and unparalleled digital platforms which has culminated in our recognition by Global Finance recently when it was named the World’s Best Digital Banks and awarded Standard Chartered Bank Uganda, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Uganda 2021.

“I heartily thank our clients for continuously choosing Standard Chartered Bank as their preferred bank. As a client focused business, we will continue to live up to our brand promise to be ‘Here for good’. We commit to continue providing quality customer service even as we digitize to make banking easier, faster, cost effective and safer for everyone.” he said

He invites those who do not yet have an account with Standard chartered to consider their unique Account that can be opened by clientele across all walks of life. The Standard Chartered Digital Life Account is a free-online account that can be opened only in local currency using the Standard Chartered Mobile App. The Account enables the Bank’s clients to enjoy benefits such as: No monthly ledger fees, No minimum balance, No ATM or Card fees, No Bill Payment fees and free Bank to Bank Online Bank transfers.

For anyone interested, you need to download our Standard Chartered Mobile App from the Google Play store or App Store to open the account with just three requirements: a National ID or Passport for foreigners, a selfie and your signature.

“We currently have an exciting offer for anyone who joins the Standard Chartered family before 30th November 2021. Once you open an account with us and maintain a minimum balance of UGX 100,000 for at least two weeks, you win up to Shs 50,000 cashback.” he said adding that, “For those who transfer their salaries to us during the campaign period, they get up to Shs 500,000 cash back.”