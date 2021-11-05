Three suspects who are alleged to have tried to attack mourners during the sendoff of the slain Deputy Inspector General of police (DIGP) Brig. Gen Paul Lokech have been remanded to Kitalya prison.

Appearing before Grade One Magistrate Doreen Kalungi, the trio was charged with three counts of terrorism, unlawful possession of dangerous explosives and belonging to a terrorist group. The group was subsequently remanded till 19th November 2021.

The charged include; a 21 year old Rashid Katumba an Electrician and a resident of Masajja Kibiri zone in Makindye division, Najim Luyenjje a mobile money agent of Kijjabwami zone in Masaka district and Arafat Kiyemba a welder of Mego Kisenyi in Kampala were arrested by joint security forces 2 months ago.

Prosecution avers that the suspects, without due regard to the safety of others and to cause death, delivered and placed explosives in a public place in Pader district.

“Following an intelligence led operation on the afternoon of Thursday 26 August 2021, a suspected suicide bomber, identifies as Katumba Abdul aka Ben was arrested by joint security forces at Mikicha Guest House along Canigula Road in Pader Town Council,” the Uganda People’s Defence Force spokesperson, UPDF spokesperson Brig Flavia Byekwaso said in August.

Last month, the country witnessed two bomb blasts which claimed two lives and left scores injured at Komamboga, Lungala along Kampala Masaka Highway. Since then 48 suspects have been nabbed pending their trial.