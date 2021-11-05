President Museveni says that the delays in the reagents suppliers, have slowed down development of Covid 19 vaccine in Uganda.

According to the president, everything is ready except the 18 reagents that are crucial in the manufacture of the Covid-19 vaccines.

“Everything is ready except the 18 reagents that are required in the manufacturing of the Corona vaccine. We have got some of the reagents. The suppliers have delayed us for three months,” Museveni said.

Museveni explained that the country has already got some of these reagents. However, there is a delay by the suppliers, reiterating the government’s commitment towards the development of vaccines against various diseases including Covid-19. He made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation from Serum Africa Medical Research Institute (SAMRI).

Prof. Francis Omaswa, the chairman of the board of SAMRI explained their commitment. Especially towards fulfilling their promise in the fight against pandemics through vaccine development.

“We will produce, several life-saving biological vaccines at prices affordable to the common man and in sufficient quantities so that the country is self-sufficient for tetanus anti- toxin and anti-snake venom serum, followed by DTP (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis) group of vaccines and then later on MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) group of vaccines,” he said.

The President had also promised Ugandans that the country would have a locally manufactured vaccine by now. However, it is a myth for many because there was so little the president is saying about this.