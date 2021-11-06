Former board member of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority Olive Lumonya has been appointed Deputy Director General of the same organisation where she once supervised as a board member.

Lumonya served her two terms on the board and thereafter applied for the job of Director General.

The job was however, given to Fred Bamwesigye who the former acting Director General while Lumonya was appointed as his deputy. She was appointed by Works and Transport Minister Gen. Katumba Wamala on the same day with Bamwesigye but it was made public recently.

“This is to announce the appointment of Ms Olive Birungi Lumonya as Deputy Director General of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority. She will be commencing her duties with the Authority on November 15, 2021. She previously worked with Nile Breweries Limited as brand marketing manager, National Social Security Fund as head of marketing and communications and with SOS Children’s villages Uganda as country director. She has established sound relationships within the private, NGO and government sector”.

UCAA top job fell vacant when former Managing Director Dr. David Kakuba term ended on June 30, 2020. UCAA board and Gen. Katumba then appointed Mr. Fred Bamwesigye who was then Deputy Managing Director in Acting position.