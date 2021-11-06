National Unity Platform (NUP) member Moses Bigirwa has been arrested by police over his alleged attempts to blackmail and extort money from Deputy Speaker Anita Among.

Bigirwa is former contender for Kamuli Municipality MP seat under NUP ticket.

Birigrwa was arrested after he allegedly claimed to have a dossier implicating her in corruption cases. He is suspected to be behind the recent blackmail against the Bukedea Woman Member of Parliament. Police investigators say Bigirwa is among many suspects who are being hunted for witch-hunting and peddling lies against the Among.

He is in Special Investigations Unit (SIU) custody in Kireka.

On Wednesday, Ms Among told MPs that she was not concerned about the falsehoods but also affirmed that the perpetrators of the malicious dossier would soon face the full wrath of the law.

The fake missive which widely circulated on internet suggested that Deputy Speaker was in hot soup and would soon face exit from Parliament due to her unscrupulous tendencies.