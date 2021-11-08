Uganda Premier League side KCCA FC have unveiled Ugandan Television channel SEE TV as their new shirt sponsors for the next three years.

The deal was announced in a press conference at Onomo Hotel in Kampala. SEE TV replaces StarTimes whose deal with KCCA FC since 2015 expired the end of last season.

The SEE TV logo will be at the front middle space of the KCCA FC iconic shirt and all senior replica shirts.

Stories Continues after ad

KCCA FC chairman Martin Ssekajja said the club is driven by five pillars; Governance, Membership, Entertainment, Infrastructure development and Finances.

From the 6th game of this season, KCCA FC will compete in kits bearing the SEE TV Logo.

“Today is a historical moment for our club KCCA FC. We are very excited to have this partnership with SEE TV. It is in line with our strategic plan,” Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago said.

“We have a component in the strategic plan to restructure KCCA FC, the corporate status where by some shares will be floated to allow enterprising individuals to have a stake in the club,” the Mayor added.

SEE TV said in statement: “As a brand, we are committed to supporting local sports. This relationship with KCCA FC is our first step in the right direction… it is a commitment to connecting fans to the game and the team they love.”