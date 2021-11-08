The United States (US) has delivered a total of 3,488,940 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Uganda. Combined with previous donations, the US has now provided more than 5.8 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Uganda. Uganda has so far received over 10 million doses of Covid-19 and over 6 million doses have been rolled out.

Globally, there have been 248,467,363 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,027,183 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 4 November 2021, a total of 7,027,377,238 vaccine doses have been administered. Uganda has 126407 confirmed cases of Covid-19 including 3223 deaths.

“These recently delivered 3.5 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses represent the largest ever donation of COVID-19 vaccines to Uganda and the third donation of COVID-19 vaccines from the people of the United States to the people of Uganda,” U.S. Ambassador to Uganda Natalie E. Brown said.

“This donation underscores the United States’ commitment to support Uganda’s COVID-19 response and protect the health of the Ugandan people. Ugandans can count on the United States to support their efforts to fight the pandemic and get their economy back on track,” Ambassador Brown further noted.

In addition to vaccine donations, the United States has provided further assistance valued at more than $113 million to support Uganda’s COVID-19 response. In support of Uganda’s national vaccine rollout, the United States has provided technical and financial support in data management, risk communication, health worker training, human resources support, supply chain strengthening, and cold storage capacity enabling vaccine uptake across Uganda.

The United States has also provided life-saving commodities including oxygen delivery equipment such as cylinders, regulators, and other intensive care unit (ICU) equipment; personal protective equipment (PPE); and supplies for infection prevention and control.

To date, the United States has donated more than 225 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to over 100 countries around the world. The United States is committed to sharing 1.1 billion vaccine doses where they are needed most to end this global pandemic.