The Archbishop of Church of Uganda, The Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba has urged Reproductive Health Uganda to package family planning information in an appropriate manner based on the teachings of the Bible.

Archbishop said while meeting a team from Partners in Population and Development Africa Regional Office (PPDARO) and Reproductive Health Uganda. The team presented a fact sheet about integrating population dynamics in reproductive health.

“Some people often narrow family planning to the use of contraceptives and reproductive health but it goes way beyond that. It looks at what you are feeding your family, how prepared you are to look after it, your sources of income, sustainability, etc. There is a need for a holistic view of family planning,” The Archbishop said.

Stories Continues after ad

Archbishop Kaziimba is well known as a Male Gender Champion and an advocate of Family Planning.

In his Charge on his day of enthronement as the 9th Archbishop of Church of Uganda on 1st March 2020, he said; “I am also known as a champion for family planning and believe there is a place for birth control in Marriage God’s Way. I want to be clear, however, that I completely disagree with and cannot support abortion as a method of birth control. Let us promote life rather than destroying life. I want to encourage people to produce the number of children they can manage.”

PPDARO was represented by Mr. Achilles Kiwanuka, RHU by Ms. Doreen Kansiime while Church of Uganda Secretariat was represented by Mr. Stephen Angalla Ochieng from the Directorate of Health and Mr. Sadiiki Adams from the Communications Office.