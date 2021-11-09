The Electoral Commission has started displaying of Voters’ Register at Polling Stations where Local Government Councils by-elections are scheduled to take place and issuance of Voter Location Slips by Parish Supervisors.

The exercise across 831 polling stations in 127 districts will end on Wednesday 17th November 2021.

Voters in the affected electoral areas have been urged to visit their respective Polling Station to check for the correctness of their particulars on the Voters’ Register, and confirm that the photograph appears against correct particulars on the Register.

Stories Continues after ad

EC will conduct by-elections for Local Government Councils, including Special Interest Groups (SIGs) in electoral areas across the country, where vacancies exist.

The categories to be filled during these by-elections include: District Chairperson (Kayunga District), District Women Councilors (DWC), District Directly Elected Councilors (DDEC), Municipality Directly Elected Councilors (MDEC), Municipality Women Councilors (MWC), Sub-county Chairpersons (SCCP), Sub-county Directly Elected Councilors (SCDEC) and Sub-County Women Councilors (SCWEC).

The Special Interest Groups (SIGs) Councilors include: People with Disabilities (PWDs), Older Persons, Workers and Youth.

The nomination of candidates will be conducted on Friday 29th and Saturday 30th November 2021 at the respective district headquarters.

Candidates’ campaign meetings will be conducted for a period of thirteen (13) days, that is, from Thursday 2nd to 14th December 2021.

Polling and tallying of results for elections of Councillors representing Special Interest Groups (SIGs) shall take place on Wednesday 15th December 2021.

Meanwhile polling for the District Chairperson, Kayunga, and other Local Government Councils shall take place on Thursday 16th December 2021, at all polling stations in the affected electoral areas.

Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission called upon all stakeholders in the affected electoral areas to participate in the activities in accordance with the guidelines for the by-elections.