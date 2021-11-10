Government is seeking a supplementary budget allocation of Shs 3.3 billion to secure office space for more than 20 Special Presidential Advisors at the Kingdom Kampala building.

This was revealed by Yunus Kakande, the Undersecretary in the Office of the President who had appeared before Parliament’s budget committee to request a supplementary budget of close to 36 billion Shillings.

According to Kakande, Shs3.3 billion has been used to procure office space and partition it at Kingdom Kampala, a building owned by businessman Sudhir Ruparelia.

Some of those who will occupy the offices include; former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, former Security Minister General Elly Tumwine, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, Amelia Kyambadde, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi and Sarah Kanyike among others.

The advisors will join 323 MPs who already have offices at Kingdom Kampala, a facility rented at Shs18 billion for two years. Kakande says that the process which is expected to be complete by January 2022 was unavoidable because of the Presidents appointment.

Part of the supplementary budget emerges out of installment of Shs1.5 billion to Commonwealth Resort, Munyonyo, another facility owned by Sudhir Riparellia, for facilitating State guests for the Swearing of President Museveni in May 2021.

Others are the installment of court grants to previous Makerere University Chancellor Mondo Kagonyera at Shs3.9 billion

Another 550 million Shillings is for the obtainment of station carts for the Minister for Economic Monitoring among others.