Two children aged 5 and 6 have fallen victim to an incident suspected to be a blast in Kibuku district.

According to ASP Immaculate Alaso, the Police spokesperson of Bukedi North Region, the officers responded to an incident suspected to be a blast of an ordinance at Kujji I village, Kujji parish in Tirinyi Town Council, Kibuku and cordoned off the scene.

This was after the children tampered with the suspected ordnance that they were playing with in the banana plantation.

The two juvenile victims identified as Namwoyo Ivan a 5 year old and Kagoro Innocent 6yrs sustained minor injuries and were rushed to Tirinyi Health centre III for treatment.

The scene was cordoned off awaiting for the arrival of the bomb squad.