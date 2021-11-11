The Uganda Cranes players, technical staff and FUFA president Eng. Moses Magogo have agreed to make a contribution towards the clearance of the fine handed to defender Murushid Juuko.

The decision was agreed upon when Magogo visited the team camp at Imperial Botanical Beach Hotel ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Kenya..

Juuko was sent off in the game against Mali for elbowing an opponent in Kitende prompting FIFA to slap him with a Shs 20 million fine.

The incident happened during the goalless draw in September – elbowing Mali forward Ibrahim Kone in the second half.

In a communication dated October 9 and sent to Jjuuko and copied to FUFA, Jjuuko was fined Swiss Francs 5,000 ($ 5414) and suspended for two games which ban he has served.

According to FUFA, the players have pledged Shs 8,850,000, Technical team Shs 7.3 million, and Magogo Shs 1,850,000. Juuko himself has already contributed Shs 1 million.

Cranes host Kenya today at the St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende for their second last group E World Cup qualification game before heading away to Mali in three days’ time.