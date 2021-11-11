The Speaker of Parliament of Uganda Jacob Oulanyah has contributed Shs 100 milliom towards Church House debt clearance and Shs 20 million towards the purchase of street lights in Uganda Martyrs Anglican Site, Namugongo.

The contribution is geared towards clearing Shs 60 billion to guarantee Church House for the future of the Church of Uganda. Earlier this year, Archbishop Kazimba launched a Love Gift campaign urging one million believers to each contribute Shs 60,000 or more towards the cause.

The debt is arising from a loan the church acquired to facilitate the construction of the 16-floor commercial building. The building is located on Plot 34 on Kampala Road, opposite the Bank of Uganda.

“I thank God for enabling me fulfill my pledge, during Martyrs Day on 3rd June 2021, of Shs 100 million towards the Church House loan repayment, which I have this morning had the opportunity to hand over to the Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Kaziimba, Archbishop of the Church of Uganda,” Oulanyah said.

“I have also honoured the pledge of Shs 20 million towards purchase of solar lights for the Uganda Martyrs Anglican Site in Namugongo. The contribution was received by Rev. Bbosa Esau, the Principal of Namugongo Martyrs Seminary,” he said.

Archbishop Kazimba applauded the Speaker for his regular support to the Church of Uganda and for the support he has enjoyed from Members of Parliament under his leadership and urged Christians to continue sending in their contributions.

The building was constructed at a cost of over US$ 17 million from various contributions in schools, churches, donors and a loan that was acquired from Equity bank as the construction commenced in 2010.

According to an agreement that was signed between the Church of Uganda and Equity bank, Christians contributed 30 percent of the total amount of money that was used in the construction as the rest is a loan acquired from Equity bank.

Equity bank was given a priority as the first tenant and it will move its headquarters to the building (Church House) to occupy the first four floors of the building.