The Chief Magistrate’s Court in Makindye has remanded three people for attempting to transfer ownership of prime land belonging to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) in Lubowa.

The persons are part of the bigger group of 10 people, including government officials, who are accused of illegally parceling out the said land near Kampala. Court has since issued criminal summons for the seven co-accused who are still at large.

The three that were charged are: Mr Mohammed Lubowa, 48, a resident of Ndejje Rubugumu, Makindye Division; Mr Moses Bogere, 51, a resident of Seguku, Entebbe Road; and Mr Patrick Onyango, 39, a surveyor and resident of Namugongo Ward in Kiira Municipality, Wakiso District.

They form part of a group of ten suspects who, from 25th February 2015 to an undisclosed time in 2019, undertook to forge documentation to convert the land comprised of Block 269 Plot 1322 at Lubowa from customary tenure to freehold tenure. NSSF is the legally registered proprietor of the land and all the original titles are in the names of the Fund.

Between 2003, 2004 and 2018, the NSSF acquired approximately 600 acres of land at Lubowa, along Entebbe Road in Wakiso district. It is comprised in Kyadondo Block 269 and parcelled into 109 separate freehold plots.

The Fund acquired part of the land by way of a debt swap from National Housing and Construction Company Limited (NHCC), the rest of it was acquired through outright purchase from Uganda Holdings Limited (Mitchell Cotts) and Mr Peter Emusugut.