MOSAC has launched the 7th edition of the FMU national rally championship 2021. The rally is scheduled to take place on the 26th -27th November 2021 in Jinja.

During the event, MOSAC unveiled Premier recruitment LTD and Victoria University who are part of the Ruparelia Group as their partners ahead of the sexy speed rally.

“Besides that we are also unveiling the event log and name of the rally ‘sexy speed rally’. The event is scheduled to unveil the co-partners of this event on the 16th November 2021 in Kampala and 17th November 2021 in Jinja,” MOSAC said in a statement.

They said the event shall have a corporate social responsibility in conjunction with the Ministry of Health where they will conduct a covid-19 vaccination exercise.

“In line with our mission of being driven by innovation and excellence, we pledge to give the best and our partners to have utmost satisfaction,” reads in part of the statement.