The Uganda’s senior men’s national cricket team – The Cricket Cranes – are in Kigali, Rwanda for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup Sub-Regional Qualifier for Africa Group A.

Uganda emerged unscathed in the seven-team pool with flawless displays against Malawi (10 wickets), Rwanda (103 runs), Lesotho (10 wickets), Eswatini (6 wickets), Ghana (79 runs), and Seychelles (95 runs) for a haul of 12 points to deservedly earn the solo ticket to next week’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier – dubbed The Africa T20 Finals in Rwanda.

That was only the first step for Uganda in the four-way qualification process to the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. The second step is the Africa Finals and Uganda have to do it all over again at two ovals; the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre (IPRC) in Kicukiro and Gahanga International Stadium to earn the lone spot to the third step – The ICC T20 World Cup Global Qualifier scheduled for mid-next year.

Stories Continues after ad

In Kigali this time, Uganda will line up against familiar foes in Kenya, Nigeria, and Steve Tikolo’s Tanzania, the champions of Sub-Regional Group B last week – who edged Botswana by 3 runs in the do-or-die decisive game at Gahanga to secure their berth.

According to the latest updated World Rankings on icc-cricket.com, Kenya is seeded 25th, Uganda is 28th, Nigeria (36th), and Tanzania (38th). The rankings show no major gulf in class between the four continental finalists which points to one thing – an anticipated closely contested affair over the next week that will see teams compete in a two-round robin format on three double-header match days.

Returning Captain Brian Mark Masaba who replaced youngster Gerald Mubiru told Uganda Cricket Association (UCA); “I am super excited to be able to go out on the field with the boys again. Been tough sitting out, but that’s how it goes sometimes. The team is looking good, not much change from the last team. Each one’s roles are clear cut and everyone knows what the job is.”

Cricket Cranes team: Brian Masaba (Captain), Deus Muhumuza (Vice Captain), Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Akankwasa, Riazat Ali Shah, Kenneth Waiswa, Bilal Hassun, Frank Nsubuga, Saud Islam, Richard Agamire, Henry Ssenyondo, Fred Achelam (wicket-keeper).

17 November 2021:

10:15 am: Kenya vs. Uganda, IPRC Cricket Ground, Kicukiro-Kigali

2:45 pm: Uganda vs. Nigeria, Gahanga International Stadium

18 November 2021:

10:15 am: Tanzania vs. Uganda, Gahanga International Stadium

2:45 pm: Nigeria vs. Uganda, IPRC Cricket Ground, Kicukiro-Kigali

20 November 2021:

10:15 am: Uganda vs. Tanzania, Gahanga International Stadium

2:45 pm: Uganda vs. Kenya, Gahanga International Stadium