Police has redeployed Flying squad Unit following three month refresher course on gun violence and counter terrorism. The redeployment was confirmed by police spokesperson Commissioner of Police (CP) Fred Enanga

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the Flying Squad Unit will focus on countering organized crime groups and human trafficking under the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) ahead of the festive season.

“We want to inform the public that our Flying Squad Unit is back from training. They have been redeployed in the traditional districts of Uganda and along major routes to support the territorial teams. Their deployment is intelligence-driven,” Enanga said adding that, “120 Officers completed their training and redeployed.”

In May 2018, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martins Okoth Ochola disbanded the Flying Squad and ordered all its personnel to report to CID headquarters in Kibuli.

At that moment, the Flying Squad was under Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Herbert Muhangi, who moved to head the Human Power Audit Department of Police.

All the six who are at the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police have been reverted to general police and then posted to upcountry police stations. Vincent Adupa has been appointed OC Soroti police barracks, Lawrence Ayesiga has been appointed OC Agwata police station in Dokolo district, Innocent Bimanywa has been appointed OC Karita police station in Amudat district.

Other Flying Squad commanders appointed include Morris Okidi who is now OC Campswahill police station in Moroto district, Kenneth Nyeko has been appointed OC Rwaje police station in Buvuma district while Madrine Namutebi has been named OC Kazinga police station in Kyegegwa district.

The Police Flying Squad Unit was formed in 2012 under the reign of former Inspector General of Police Edward Kale Kayihura to replace the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) as an emergency response to high crime rates in Kampala and its suburbs.

The unit was based at the Kampala Police Stations and Nalufenya where they planned and executed most of their operations.

Despite its achievements, the unit relied mostly on unprofessional operatives and former criminals to carry out their operations which tainted its image.

Its members were cited among others in armed robberies, murders, torturing of suspects and extortion of money.