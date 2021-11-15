Uganda Airlines, Airbus Flight Hour Services Company partner to provide aircraft spares support services at Entebbe

Uganda Airlines has partnered with Airbus Flight Hour Services Company, a subsidiary of Airbus, for A330 aircraft spares support services.

The agreement was signed by Mikhail Houri, Airbus President Africa and the Middle East and Jenifer Bamuturaki Ag. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Uganda Airlines.

Speaking after the signing, Bamuturaki said Airbus Flight Hour Services Company will position a consignment of critical spares in Entebbe.

“The alternative would have been to buy our own spares, which would require an astronomical capital investment running into hundreds of millions of dollars. But with this signing on board now, it means that Airbus will ensure spares availability for Uganda’s aircraft using their money. In simple terms,they will be investing in our spare parts supplies as we keep on the move making money to pay back,” Bamuturaki said.

She added that for provision of this service, Uganda will pay Airbus company per aircraft flight hour at a mutually agreed rate.

Mikail Houari, Airbus President for Africa and Middle East, said; “I am extremely happy and hopeful that this was happening.”

The airliner’s A330-Neo Aircraft Airbus is at Al Maktoum Airport Dubai for the Dubai Air show which kicked off over the weekend. Uganda Airlines was chosen to be among the exhibitors showcasing at the Dubai Air show.

The DubaiAirshow2021 is one of the largest and most successful air shows in the world, connecting aerospace professionals across industry experts to facilitate successful global trade.